ED raids TN minister, his MP son in money laundering case; DMK dubs action 'vendetta'

The 72-year-old minister is the second in the cabinet of Chief Minister M K Stalin to come under the scanner of the federal probe agency after Transport Minister Senthil Balaji. Balaji was raided and arrested by the ED in June as part of an alleged cash-for-jobs linked money laundering case investigation.

The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the two in state capital Chennai and in Ponmudy's stronghold of Villupuram, they said. The ruling DMK dubbed the action "political vendetta".

The ED teams were escorted by armed personnel of the CRPF and they made some seizures of documents.

The minister is an MLA from the Tirukkoyilur Assembly seat in Villupuram district while his 49-year old son Sigamani is a Member of Parliament representing the Kallakurichi seat.

Reacting to the raids, DMK president Stalin said the ED has joined the 'election campaign'.