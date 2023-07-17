Kharge slams ED raids against TN Minister

As the second opposition meeting began in Bengaluru on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at premises linked to Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Kharge said: "We condemn the ED raids against Tamil Nadu Education Minister Dr. K. Ponmudy, just before our crucial opposition meeting. This has become Modi govt's predictable script in order to intimidate and divide the opposition.

"Surprisingly, BJP has suddenly woken up to the need of putting together an alliance of ideologically opposed parties.