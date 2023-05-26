Jet Airways gets more time to repay SBI debt

In its order in the Jet Airways case, the appellate tribunal National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday extended the deadline for the Jalan Kalrock Consortium to pay its dues to the SBI. The consortium, which emerged as the winning bidder, sought an injunction against SBI from encashing performance bank guarantees worth Rs 150 crore.

Jet Airways, a debt-ridden airline that operated for 25 years, suspended its operations on April 18, 2019. Subsequently, insolvency resolution proceedings began in June 2019, and in June 2021, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan submitted by the Jalan Kalrock Consortium.

However, the implementation of the resolution plan has faced delays, creating uncertainty about the future of the once-renowned carrier. The resolution plan, which involved an equity infusion of Rs 9 billion (USD 108.6 million) and payments to creditors totalling Rs 4.75 billion (USD 57.3 million), has yet to be executed due to ongoing disputes between the consortium and creditors, primarily led by SBI. The plan included a significant discount on the admitted claims of Rs 77.08 billion (USD 942 million).