Jewellery stocks shine despite weak market as strong demand, policy support lift sentiment

Shares of leading jewellery companies surged in Tuesday’s trading session, defying a broader market downturn as strong business updates and supportive policy measures boosted investor confidence.

Stocks such as Senco Gold, Kalyan Jewellers and PC Jeweller gained up to 10 per cent, supported by healthy March quarter (Q4) performance and a recent reduction in base import prices for gold and silver, which is expected to ease input costs for the sector.

PC Jeweller led the rally, with its shares climbing nearly 10 per cent to Rs 9.29. The sharp rise followed a robust operational update, with the company reporting a 32 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone revenue for the March quarter. For the full financial year, revenue grew by approximately 49 per cent, reflecting a sustained recovery in business performance.

The company also highlighted progress in deleveraging, noting a reduction of around 23 per cent in its outstanding bank debt during the quarter under a joint settlement agreement. It reiterated its commitment to becoming debt-free in the near term, a factor that has improved investor sentiment.

Kalyan Jewellers also posted strong gains, rising close to 4 per cent after reporting a 64 per cent year-on-year increase in quarterly revenue. For FY2026, the company recorded overall growth of around 42 per cent, driven largely by wedding-related purchases and discretionary spending despite elevated gold prices.

Its India operations performed particularly well, with revenue growth exceeding 65 per cent in the quarter, supported by strong same-store sales growth across key markets. International operations, including the West Asia, also delivered solid results, contributing meaningfully to consolidated performance despite temporary disruptions to footfall amid geopolitical tensions.