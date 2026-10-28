Jio Platforms lists at 21% premium, becomes India’s second most valuable firm

Jio Platforms debuted at Rs 1,358 on the BSE and NSE, a 21.36 per cent premium to its issue price

Its market capitalisation reached Rs 12.51 lakh crore in early trade, making it India’s second most valuable listed company

The Rs 30,213 crore IPO attracted bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer

Jio Platforms made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, listing at a premium of 21.36 per cent to its issue price and becoming India’s second most valuable listed company by market capitalisation.

Shares of the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company opened at Rs 1,358 on both the BSE and NSE, against the IPO price of Rs 1,119.

The listing took the company’s market valuation to Rs 12,50,586.39 crore in early trade. Reliance Industries remained the country’s most valuable listed firm, with a market capitalisation of about Rs 16 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms shares subsequently traded close to their opening price, quoting at Rs 1,357.45 on the BSE and Rs 1,358.10 on the NSE.