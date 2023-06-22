Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre regarding Xiaomi’s petition

Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the Centre on Xiaomi’s petition against the single bench order in connection with the alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act violations.

The Enforcement Directorate had allegedly seized Rs 5,551.27 crore in connection with the case.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal issued the notice on Wednesday while looking into the appeal petition by Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited seeking remedy under Section 37A of the FEMA Act.

The Karnataka High Court had rejected the plea by the Chinese firm Xiaomi against the seizure of Rs 5,551.27 crore from its bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 21. The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna though dismissed the petition, upheld the maintainability of the petition.