Karnataka to take decisive action on fake news; to call a meeting of FB, Twitter, Google

The officers have also directed to identify those who are spreading false news and initiate legal action against them. Siddaramaiah had a detailed discussion with state Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara regarding the order.



"In 2013, when the then Congress government assumed power, the fake news menace had cropped up. This time also political opponents are adopting the same tactic. The attempts are being made in the backdrop of fast approaching Lok Sabha elections. They are indulging in the circulation of more and more fake news and there is a possibility of creating unrest in the society," the statement from the Chief Minister's office said.