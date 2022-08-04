Fake news, not media glare on her life, irks Alia Bhatt

In a recent conversation, Alia spoke about the spotlight on her personal life more than professional, her experience as a debutante producer and working with the cast of 'Darlings'.



The overwhelming coverage around her personal life in the media may give an impression that her work is not in the media focus but, Alia gracefully disagrees, "I feel there is a lot of focus on my work. Unfortunately, the nature of showbiz is such that people are interested to know about your personal life and as an actor you sign up for that."



But, there's one thing that irks her and rightly so - the fake news.



Alia says, "The only thing that I get annoyed with is people making up fake news. But, again that's something that's difficult to control in the digital sphere."



She claims that venturing into production has had no effect on the actor in her. For a generous amount of time on the 'Darlings' sets, she walked around like an actor hired to do a job and not the producer of the film.



She says in a matter of fact manner: "The actor in me hasn't changed much because of the producer in me. In fact, when we were shooting the film I was majorly on the sets as an actor and not as a producer. Having said that, the producer in me majorly came into play after the film was finished."