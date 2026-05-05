Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names niece Claire as Biocon successor

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and chairperson of Biocon, has set out a clear succession plan for the company, identifying her niece Claire Mazumdar as her eventual successor.

Mazumdar-Shaw said Claire, currently founder and chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, is being prepared to lead the Bengaluru-based group into its next phase, Fortune India reported. While no timeline has been announced, she indicated that the transition would be gradual rather than immediate, with Claire expected to assume greater responsibilities over time.

The move brings clarity to longstanding questions over leadership at Biocon, one of India’s largest biotechnology firms. Mazumdar-Shaw, who has led the company for over four decades, said the decision reflects both trust and confidence in Claire’s capabilities. She noted that the next phase of growth would require strong leadership in advanced biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

Moneycontrol said Claire Mazumdar brings a combination of academic and industry experience to the role. She holds degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University, including a doctorate in cancer biology, and has worked with global biotech organisations. Bicara Therapeutics, incubated by Biocon, went public in 2024 and has since established a presence in the international market.