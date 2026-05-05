Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw names niece Claire as Biocon successor
Founder outlines gradual leadership transition as biotech major pivots to innovation and AI-led growth
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder and chairperson of Biocon, has set out a clear succession plan for the company, identifying her niece Claire Mazumdar as her eventual successor.
Mazumdar-Shaw said Claire, currently founder and chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, is being prepared to lead the Bengaluru-based group into its next phase, Fortune India reported. While no timeline has been announced, she indicated that the transition would be gradual rather than immediate, with Claire expected to assume greater responsibilities over time.
The move brings clarity to longstanding questions over leadership at Biocon, one of India’s largest biotechnology firms. Mazumdar-Shaw, who has led the company for over four decades, said the decision reflects both trust and confidence in Claire’s capabilities. She noted that the next phase of growth would require strong leadership in advanced biotechnology and artificial intelligence.
Moneycontrol said Claire Mazumdar brings a combination of academic and industry experience to the role. She holds degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University, including a doctorate in cancer biology, and has worked with global biotech organisations. Bicara Therapeutics, incubated by Biocon, went public in 2024 and has since established a presence in the international market.
Mazumdar-Shaw said she is not stepping down in the near term and will oversee a phased transition to ensure continuity and stability within the company.
Alongside leadership planning, Biocon has been restructuring its operations. The company has consolidated its generics and biologics businesses, reduced debt and simplified its corporate structure. It is also strengthening its focus on biosimilars, which form a significant portion of its revenues, while expanding its research and development pipeline.
Senior management changes are also under way. Shreehas Tambe has taken charge of Biocon Biologics, while Siddharth Mittal is set to lead Syngene International from July.
Looking ahead, Mazumdar-Shaw said the company would continue investing in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, to accelerate drug discovery and strengthen its innovation capabilities.
She added that while Claire has been identified as her successor, the broader family, including her brother Eric Mazumdar and husband Thomas Roberts, could also contribute to the company’s future growth.
The announcement marks a significant milestone for Biocon as it prepares for leadership transition while positioning itself for the next stage of expansion in the global biotechnology sector.
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