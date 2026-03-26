Limited strategic stockpiles, slow expansion add to India’s energy security concerns

India’s crude oil reserves have come under renewed focus amid escalating tensions in West Asia, with a report by ThePrint highlighting concerns over the country’s preparedness to handle prolonged supply disruptions.

According to the report, India currently has strategic petroleum reserves sufficient for about nine to ten days of consumption, with an additional 64–65 days of crude held by state-run refineries in commercial inventories. Despite this combined buffer, experts say the country’s overall запас remains modest compared to other major economies.

India imports nearly 85–90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, much of it from West Asia, making it particularly vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions, especially in key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The report notes that while India has not yet tapped into its emergency reserves, the ongoing conflict involving Iran has renewed urgency around energy security planning. Disruptions in the region could significantly impact global oil flows, raising concerns over supply continuity.

India’s strategic petroleum reserves currently have a storage capacity of 5.33 million metric tonnes across facilities in Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur, of which about 3.37 million tonnes are filled. Even with additional inventories held by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, the запас falls short of global benchmarks.