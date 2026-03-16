Oil prices climb as Strait of Hormuz disruption fuels global supply fears

Oil prices continued to rise at the start of the week as the ongoing disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz heightened concerns over global energy supplies.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, briefly climbed by about three per cent on Sunday to exceed $106 a barrel before easing slightly. By early Monday, it was trading at $104.63 a barrel at around 04:30 GMT, up nearly 1.5 per cent.

The gains come as the crucial maritime passage remains effectively closed following escalating tensions in the region. The Strait of Hormuz typically handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments, making it one of the most important routes for global energy trade.

United States President Donald Trump has urged other countries to assist in efforts to restore shipping through the waterway. However, his call has so far received a cautious response, with nations he specifically mentioned, including China, Japan, France and the United Kingdom, yet to publicly commit naval support.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday, Trump warned that NATO could face a “very bad” future if member states fail to respond positively to the proposal.