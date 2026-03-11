Oil prices swing wildly as markets grapple with impact of Iran conflict

Global oil prices have been swinging sharply as traders attempt to assess the consequences of the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that Brent Crude, the international oil benchmark, plunged by about 17 per cent to drop below $80 a barrel before rebounding close to $90. The recovery followed a social media post by Chris Wright claiming that the US Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

The post was later deleted, and Karoline Leavitt subsequently clarified that no armed escort had taken place through the strait, where shipping activity has been severely disrupted amid threats from Iran.

Prices dropped again early on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the International Energy Agency was considering the largest release of strategic oil reserves in its history to stabilise global supply. Following the report, Brent crude futures were trading below $85 a barrel around 02:00 GMT.

Despite the fluctuations, oil prices remain significantly higher than before the conflict intensified. Brent crude had surged as much as 50 per cent to nearly $120 a barrel at one point before retreating, but prices are still roughly 17 per cent above levels recorded prior to joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February.

Energy markets have been on edge amid a near halt in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage that carries around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. The disruption has coincided with attacks on energy infrastructure across parts of the Middle East.

With shipments stalled, major regional producers including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq have reportedly reduced production as crude inventories build up and storage capacity tightens.

Analysts warn that a prolonged rise in oil prices could have wide-ranging effects on the global economy by driving up the cost of goods and slowing growth.

Research by the International Monetary Fund suggests that every 10 per cent increase in oil prices is associated with a 0.4 per cent rise in inflation and a 0.15 per cent decline in economic growth.