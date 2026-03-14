Two Indian LPG carriers safely crossed Strait of Hormuz, claim reports
Vessels carrying 92,700 tonnes of LPG from Gulf are expected to reach Gujarat ports by March 16–17
Two Indian-flagged vessels transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Gulf region safely crossed the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday morning, according to a senior official from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
The Hindu quoted Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha to say that LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are now en route to Mundra Port and Kandla Port.
Together, the two vessels are carrying around 92,700 tonnes of LPG and are expected to arrive at the Indian ports between 16 and 17 March.
The ships were among 24 vessels that had been stranded on the western side of the strait after hostilities escalated in the region, disrupting maritime movement through one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.
Officials said the successful passage of the two vessels marks an important step in ensuring the continuity of LPG supplies to India despite the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.
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