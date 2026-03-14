Two Indian LPG carriers safely crossed Strait of Hormuz, claim reports

Together, the two vessels are carrying around 92,700 tonnes of LPG and are expected to arrive at the Indian ports between 16 and 17 March.

The ships were among 24 vessels that had been stranded on the western side of the strait after hostilities escalated in the region, disrupting maritime movement through one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.

Officials said the successful passage of the two vessels marks an important step in ensuring the continuity of LPG supplies to India despite the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.