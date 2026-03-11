Thai cargo ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz; 20 crew rescued
Thai Navy says vessel travelling from UAE to Kandla was hit while transiting the strategic waterway as regional tensions escalate
A Thai-flagged bulk carrier bound for India was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, with 20 crew members rescued so far and search operations under way for three others, the Royal Thai Navy said.
The vessel, Mayuree Naree, was travelling from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates to Kandla in India when the incident occurred, according to a statement issued by the Thai Navy. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the attackers or the type of weapon used in the strike.
Officials said investigations were continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The vessel was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the navy said, adding that the specific details and cause of the attack were still under investigation.
Images released by the Royal Thai Navy showed thick black smoke rising from the ship’s hull and superstructure, while several life rafts were seen floating in the surrounding waters.
Rescue operations under way
The Thai Navy said 20 sailors had been rescued by the Omani Navy following the attack.
“Efforts are currently under way to rescue the remaining three crew members,” the statement said.
Maritime tracking data indicated that the vessel was located near the Omani coast in the Strait of Hormuz and was moving slowly at little more than one knot following the incident.
The bulk carrier is about 178 metres long and has a displacement of around 30,000 tonnes, according to ship-tracking websites.
The vessel is owned by Thailand-based shipping company Precious Shipping, the Thai Navy said.
Attempts by news agency AFP to obtain a response from the company in Bangkok were not immediately successful.
Link to wider Gulf security incidents unclear
It was not immediately clear whether the attack on the Mayuree Naree was related to reports earlier on Wednesday from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre, which said three commercial vessels had been hit in incidents in the Gulf.
Rising risks for commercial shipping
The attack comes amid escalating regional tensions following Iranian strikes against neighbouring oil-exporting countries during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.
The conflict has heightened security risks for commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.
The incident also comes as governments and maritime authorities assess additional security measures to protect vessels transiting the region.
India monitoring developments
The ship was reportedly en route to Kandla on India’s western coast, raising potential implications for Indian-bound cargo traffic through the strait.
Officials in New Delhi have been monitoring the security situation in the Gulf, with government sources earlier indicating that authorities were considering deploying Indian naval escorts for merchant vessels operating in the region.
Strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a narrow but strategically vital shipping lane linking the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea.
At its narrowest point, the waterway is about 33 kilometres wide.
According to global energy data, roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments and a significant portion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade pass through the strait each day.
Recent hostilities in the region have raised concerns about the safety of maritime traffic through the corridor, with several vessels reportedly attacked or disrupted in recent days, according to maritime security agencies.
