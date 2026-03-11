Thai cargo ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz; 20 crew rescued

A Thai-flagged bulk carrier bound for India was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, with 20 crew members rescued so far and search operations under way for three others, the Royal Thai Navy said.

The vessel, Mayuree Naree, was travelling from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates to Kandla in India when the incident occurred, according to a statement issued by the Thai Navy. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the attackers or the type of weapon used in the strike.

Officials said investigations were continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The vessel was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the navy said, adding that the specific details and cause of the attack were still under investigation.

Images released by the Royal Thai Navy showed thick black smoke rising from the ship’s hull and superstructure, while several life rafts were seen floating in the surrounding waters.

Rescue operations under way

The Thai Navy said 20 sailors had been rescued by the Omani Navy following the attack.

“Efforts are currently under way to rescue the remaining three crew members,” the statement said.

Maritime tracking data indicated that the vessel was located near the Omani coast in the Strait of Hormuz and was moving slowly at little more than one knot following the incident.

The bulk carrier is about 178 metres long and has a displacement of around 30,000 tonnes, according to ship-tracking websites.

The vessel is owned by Thailand-based shipping company Precious Shipping, the Thai Navy said.

Attempts by news agency AFP to obtain a response from the company in Bangkok were not immediately successful.