Two Indian seafarers killed, one missing as West Asia conflict disrupts shipping

Two Indian seafarers working on merchant vessels have been killed and another remains missing amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Addressing the Upper House during a discussion on the escalating regional tensions, Jaishankar said the casualties involved Indian mariners serving on merchant ships operating near the conflict zone.

“We have lost two Indian mariners in merchant shipping, and one remains missing,” the minister said, adding that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

He said authorities were maintaining contact with relevant agencies and shipping companies to ensure the safety of Indian nationals working in maritime operations across the region.

The incidents come as the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States has heightened risks for commercial shipping routes across West Asian waters, which are crucial for global cargo and energy supplies.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s position that the crisis should be resolved through diplomatic means.

“India remains in favour of peace, a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians,” he told lawmakers.

Meanwhile, dozens of Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the region after the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor was shut following the escalation of hostilities.

According to officials cited by PTI, 37 Indian-flagged ships carrying 1,109 seafarers are currently stuck in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and nearby waters due to the disruption of the key maritime route.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints, and its closure has severely disrupted commercial shipping in the region.

The conflict has already resulted in additional casualties among Indian sailors working on foreign-flagged vessels. Officials said at least three Indian seafarers were killed and one was injured in separate incidents linked to the hostilities in West Asia.