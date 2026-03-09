Two Indian seafarers killed, one missing as West Asia conflict disrupts shipping
Dozens of Indian-flagged vessels stranded near Strait of Hormuz as government steps up monitoring and support measures
Two Indian seafarers working on merchant vessels have been killed and another remains missing amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Addressing the Upper House during a discussion on the escalating regional tensions, Jaishankar said the casualties involved Indian mariners serving on merchant ships operating near the conflict zone.
“We have lost two Indian mariners in merchant shipping, and one remains missing,” the minister said, adding that the government was closely monitoring the situation.
He said authorities were maintaining contact with relevant agencies and shipping companies to ensure the safety of Indian nationals working in maritime operations across the region.
The incidents come as the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States has heightened risks for commercial shipping routes across West Asian waters, which are crucial for global cargo and energy supplies.
Jaishankar reiterated India’s position that the crisis should be resolved through diplomatic means.
“India remains in favour of peace, a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians,” he told lawmakers.
Meanwhile, dozens of Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the region after the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor was shut following the escalation of hostilities.
According to officials cited by PTI, 37 Indian-flagged ships carrying 1,109 seafarers are currently stuck in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and nearby waters due to the disruption of the key maritime route.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints, and its closure has severely disrupted commercial shipping in the region.
The conflict has already resulted in additional casualties among Indian sailors working on foreign-flagged vessels. Officials said at least three Indian seafarers were killed and one was injured in separate incidents linked to the hostilities in West Asia.
India’s Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) is maintaining constant communication with shipping companies while closely monitoring the evolving security situation.
In response to the crisis, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has established a dedicated quick response team to coordinate assistance for affected sailors and their families.
Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees have also been advised to exercise caution while deploying crew members and to maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families. Authorities have activated helpline numbers to provide support and information.
The Directorate General of Shipping has also issued an advisory urging maritime operators to carefully assess voyage-specific risks amid the disruption of shipping routes and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Officials said maritime threats in the region include missile and drone attacks, electronic interference and other emerging security risks.
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a review meeting to evaluate the security situation in the Persian Gulf and its implications for Indian vessels and maritime personnel.
Authorities are coordinating closely with the Indian Navy, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and Indian diplomatic missions abroad to track developments.
The disruption comes as military operations intensify across the region following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and subsequent retaliatory attacks, raising concerns about prolonged instability in an area that plays a critical role in global energy supply chains.
With PTI inputs
