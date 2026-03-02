Iran War: Indian crew killed in drone boat strike on tanker off Oman coast

An Indian national was killed on Monday after an explosives-laden unmanned boat struck an oil tanker off the coast of Oman’s Muscat Governorate, underscoring the growing risks to commercial shipping in the region in light of the Iran-Israel-US military clashes.

According to Oman’s ministry of defence, the oil tanker MV MKD Vyom, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked approximately 52 nautical miles off the Omani capital Muscat’s coast.

“The Maritime Security Centre reported that the oil tanker MKD Vyom was attacked by an unmanned boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate,” the ministry said in a statement.

The strike triggered a fire and explosion in the vessel’s engine room, resulting in the death of one crew member. While Omani authorities did not officially identify the deceased, local media — including Oman Observer — reported that the victim was an Indian national.