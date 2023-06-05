Linda Yaccarino to take over as new Twitter CEO on Monday, hires key aide

"I've long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together," she posted on Twitter.



"I'm just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I'm here for all of it. Let's keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together," Yaccarino also commented.



Musk is looking forward to working with Yaccarino to transform the platform into X, the everything app, just like China's WeChat.



Yaccarino oversaw about 2,000 workers at NBC Universal. Her team generated more than $100 billion in ad sales and entered partnerships with companies, including Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter and YouTube.