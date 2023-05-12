Who is Linda Yaccarino, the possible female CEO of Twitter?

As Elon Musk broke his silence on who will take over from him as Twitter CEO after a "painful" acquisition, all eyes are now on Linda Yaccarino, NBC Universal's chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships.



Although Musk is yet to reveal the name of the upcoming female CEO who will take over in six weeks, according to The Washington Post, Yaccarino "could serve to calm advertiser fears while balancing Musk's demand for sweeping changes to Twitter's policies on content moderation".



Musk's role will transition to being executive chair and CTO, "overseeing product, software and system operations".