Less than 50% of first Twitter Blue subscribers continue paying $8 fee

In some shocking news for Elon Musk, more than half of the earliest subscribers of Twitter Blue who paid $8 a month are no longer subscribed and have reportedly ditched the blue ticks.

According to a Mashable report, out of about 150,000 early Twitter Blue subscribers, "just around 68,157 have stuck around and maintained a paid subscription as of April 30".

Citing data scraped by independent researcher Travis Brown, the report said that not many Twitter Blue subscribers are sticking around.

Musk and Twitter were yet to comment on the numbers cited in the report.