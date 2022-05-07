L&T to own 68.73% in combined entity after Mindtree, LTI merger

Closing is expected to be achieved within 9 to 12 months, subject to completion of shareholder and regulatory approvals.



The shareholders of Mindtree as on record date will receive 73 shares of LTI (face value of Re 1 each) for 100 shares of Mindtree (face value of Rs 10 each).



Larsen & Toubro Limited (the promoter) will own 68.73 per cent stake in the combined entity.



The Boards of Directors of Mindtree and LTI at their respective meetings held on Friday approved a composite scheme of amalgamation of both these independently listed IT services companies under the Larsen & Toubro Group.



The proposed integration will see Mindtree and LTI join strengths to create an efficient and scaled up IT services provider exceeding $3.5 billion.