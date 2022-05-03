Post-merger bumps are not ruled out for HDFC Home Finance and HDFC Bank

Reverse mergers in India has so far been a rare occurrence. It, therefore, made a splash when the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) established in 1977 and known as a market leader in the housing finance sector was merged into the HDFC bank, established in 1994, as a subsidiary of HDFC itself.

Now the offspring has taken over the parent. Obviously, the subsidiary had become so big that the parent company probably felt compelled to lose its own identity.

Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC, explaining the circumstances of the merger is quoted to have said that "as the son grows older, he acquires the father's business," and "This is a friendly merger. We won't be thrown out. After 45 years in housing finance, we have to find a home for ourselves, which we found in our own family company HDFC Bank".

On a more serious note, he clarified that ‘the resulting larger balance sheet would allow underwriting of large ticket infrastructure loans, accelerate the pace of credit growth in the economy, boost affordable housing and increase quantum of credit to priority sector lending including credit to agriculture sector’.

Mergers are usually a long drawn process requiring consent and approvals of the shareholders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). This one is expected to take about 18 months to complete. Apprehensions are already being expressed that the mergers may hit regulatory roadblocks as it also involves mergers of many other subsidiaries.

Even otherwise, ‘merger between two large entities may have long-term implications not only for the entities under merger but also for the banking and the non-banking financial institutions as a whole.

Post-merger, the HDFC Bank is expected to become the largest and the biggest private sector bank in the country. Public and private sector banks taken together, the HDFC bank is probably the second largest bank in India, after the State Bank of India. They may be the biggest in India but still nowhere close to the biggest banks of the world. It may be hoped that they are now too big, by the Indian standards, to fail and that must reassure the market and and the investors.

Prior to the merger, HDFC Bank had total advances of Rs.12.7 Lakh crores whereas the parent HDFC had advances to the tune of Rs. 5.25 Lakh Crores only. Post-merger, the HDFC Bank is expected to have market capitalisation of Rs. 12.8 Lakh Crores as against the balance sheet value of Rs. 17.87 Lakh Crores. The merged entity would then be the top lender in the country in the individual as well as corporate lending segments.