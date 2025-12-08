Kharge sees global summit as catalyst for Telangana’s 2047 vision, development
State government’s two-day ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ begins in Hyderabad on Monday
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has extended his best wishes for the success of the Telangana government’s two-day ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’, which opens on Monday, saying he hopes the event will advance the state’s long-term development vision.
In a letter addressed to chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, Kharge said it was encouraging to see the state pursuing an agenda centred on inclusive growth, innovation and international engagement, all aligned with the ‘Telangana 2047’ vision.
He expressed confidence that Telangana would continue to position itself as a destination for global investment and as a hub for innovation in urban development, sustainability and technology.
Kharge thanked the chief minister for inviting him to the summit, but informed him that he would be unable to attend because of the ongoing Parliament session. His letter was shared with the media late on 7 December.
The summit will be inaugurated on Monday by Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma, during which the government will release a vision document outlining its plan to transform the state into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.
According to an official statement, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi is among those expected to attend, along with representatives from the Republic of Korea, the World Bank, Trump Media and Technology, and major companies including Amazon and IKEA.
Chief minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to speak on the government’s achievements over the past two years and set out priorities for the road ahead.
Panel discussions and sessions will cover a range of topics, including green mobility, transforming Telangana into a global education hub, and opportunities in semiconductors and frontier technologies.
With PTI input
