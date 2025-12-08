Kharge sees global summit as catalyst for Telangana’s 2047 vision, development

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has extended his best wishes for the success of the Telangana government’s two-day ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’, which opens on Monday, saying he hopes the event will advance the state’s long-term development vision.

In a letter addressed to chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, Kharge said it was encouraging to see the state pursuing an agenda centred on inclusive growth, innovation and international engagement, all aligned with the ‘Telangana 2047’ vision.

He expressed confidence that Telangana would continue to position itself as a destination for global investment and as a hub for innovation in urban development, sustainability and technology.

Kharge thanked the chief minister for inviting him to the summit, but informed him that he would be unable to attend because of the ongoing Parliament session. His letter was shared with the media late on 7 December.