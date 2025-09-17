Operation Polo and the integration of Hyderabad: a slice of history

Now, 77 years later, the echoes of Operation Polo resonate amid raging debates on federalism and identity. In an era of border skirmishes and regional assertions, the Operation serves as a stark reminder of the costs of disunity — and the enduring imperative of cohesion. For today, commemorations planned across Telangana and beyond will blend solemn tributes with critical reflections, urging a reckoning with the violence that accompanied victory and the secular ethos it ultimately enshrined.



* * *



Hyderabad’s story begins not with rifles, but with riches.

Spanning nearly 83,000 square miles, the state was a polyglot realm where Telugu rhythms mingled with Marathi cadences, Kannada whispers and Urdu poetry. Its ruler, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam, commanded a fortune that once made him the world’s wealthiest man, his vaults brimming with jewels that could eclipse the sun.

Yet beneath the opulence lurked asymmetries: a Muslim nobility lording over an 85 per cent Hindu populace, with administrative sinecures skewed toward a tiny elite. Hindus, despite their numerical dominance, held scant sway in the bureaucracy or barracks, fostering a simmering discontent that predated Independence.