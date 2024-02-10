Razakar returns, with less gore and more Ranaut

Last time Razakar was about to release, it was tripped up by the BRS. Now, it is finally ready to show off its trailers—in Hindi as well as Telugu, apparently—today (10 February).

Flagging the latest round of fanfare off is Kangana Ranaut, expressly invited to the role by the movie's producer, Gudur Narayana Reddy—who is also an executive committee member of the state BJP unit.

Ranaut, perhaps, was required for her unmistakably right-wing views to sell the proposition to the less historically inclined of the Hindi-speaking audience, who may have never before encountered the real Razakars of the former Hyderabad state in their school texts or family folklore.

The film—ostensibly about the 'silent genocide' of Hindus during the regime of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad state—is due to finally hit the box offices at a well-timed clip just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Not unexpected, that.

The producer told our National Herald correspondent that he expects a 1 March release in theatres.