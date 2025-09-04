Markets extend rally on GST tax cuts, investors gain Rs 4 lakh crore

Indian equity markets opened on a strong footing on Wednesday, 3 September, buoyed by investor optimism following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s approval of sweeping tax reforms.

Stocks in consumer durables, automobiles, and FMCG sectors initially led the rally, with Mahindra & Mahindra surging over 7.5 per cent, while Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Tata Motors, and UltraTech Cement also recorded gains.

However, despite this early enthusiasm profit booking too set in, pushing the broader markets into negative territory briefly. Analysts cautioned that while the GST overhaul, which reduces tax slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, could boost consumption ahead of the festive season, the market’s focus remains on underlying risks, particularly tariff-related concerns.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, noted, “The potential boost to consumption is significant, but after the initial enthusiasm, tariff issues will continue to haunt the market.”