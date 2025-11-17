Markets open higher; Bank Nifty hits record high as fundamentals outweigh Bihar outcome

Indian equities opened the week on a firm footing on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty edging higher, supported by strength in banking counters and buoyant broader sentiment. While the NDA’s victory in the Bihar assembly elections 2025 added to the positive mood, analysts noted that the market’s reaction remained measured, reflecting the limited nationwide economic impact of a state-level outcome.

The Sensex rose 196 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 84,759 in early trade. The Nifty also advanced, climbing 53 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 25,963.

Market analysts said the indices were primarily responding to improving earnings momentum and sector-specific strength rather than political developments in Bihar. “The market is acknowledging the NDA’s win, but state elections typically do not alter the macroeconomic landscape. Investors are focused more on corporate performance and broader policy continuity at the Centre,” a strategist said.

On the charts, Nifty’s bounce above 25,900 has reinforced a sideways-to-positive trend. Experts noted that support lies at 25,800 and 25,700, encouraging accumulation on dips. Resistance levels stand at 26,000 and 26,100, with a decisive move above 26,100 likely to pave the way towards 26,250–26,400 in the coming sessions.