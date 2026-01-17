Maruti Suzuki plans Rs 35,000 crore investment for new Gujarat car plant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced plans to invest Rs 35,000 crore in setting up a new automobile manufacturing plant in Gujarat, strengthening the state’s position as a major hub for the country’s auto industry.

The proposed facility will come up at Khoraj in Gandhinagar district and is expected to have an annual production capacity of up to one million vehicles. The project is also projected to generate employment for more than 12,000 people and boost the growth of ancillary industries and micro, small and medium enterprises in the region.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the investment would help create a strong automotive manufacturing ecosystem in the state. In a post on social media platform X, he welcomed the project and said it reflected growing investor confidence in Gujarat’s industrial policies, infrastructure and business-friendly environment.