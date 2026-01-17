Maruti Suzuki plans Rs 35,000 crore investment for new Gujarat car plant
Proposed facility at Khoraj to produce up to one million vehicles annually and create over 12,000 jobs
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced plans to invest Rs 35,000 crore in setting up a new automobile manufacturing plant in Gujarat, strengthening the state’s position as a major hub for the country’s auto industry.
The proposed facility will come up at Khoraj in Gandhinagar district and is expected to have an annual production capacity of up to one million vehicles. The project is also projected to generate employment for more than 12,000 people and boost the growth of ancillary industries and micro, small and medium enterprises in the region.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the investment would help create a strong automotive manufacturing ecosystem in the state. In a post on social media platform X, he welcomed the project and said it reflected growing investor confidence in Gujarat’s industrial policies, infrastructure and business-friendly environment.
The investment letter was formally handed over by Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director Hitachi Takeuchi to the Chief Minister at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar.
Patel said the project aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India, Make for the World” vision and would further strengthen manufacturing capabilities in the country. He also noted that Maruti Suzuki’s presence would deepen India–Japan industrial cooperation and reinforce Gujarat’s emergence as a preferred destination for global automobile manufacturers.
The new plant will be developed on around 1,750 acres of land allotted by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC). Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki informed stock exchanges that its board had approved a Rs 4,960 crore proposal to acquire land for expanding its manufacturing capacity at the Khoraj Industrial Estate, with plans to add production capacity of up to one million units.
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, reported its highest-ever annual production in 2025, manufacturing more than 2.25 million vehicles. The company also achieved record exports during the year, shipping 3.95 lakh vehicles overseas, marking an increase of over 21 per cent compared to 2024.
With IANS inputs
