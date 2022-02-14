MediaTek witnesses 23.1% YoY growth in revenue for Jan 2022

Taiwanese chipmaking giant MediaTek has announced that its revenue has increased by about 23.1 per cent year-on-year but when it comes to a month-on-month basis, it has witnessed a 5.8 per cent downfall.



The company's consolidated revenue in January 2022 was NT$43.502 billion (around $1.55 billion).



According to an IT Home report, the chipmaker has predicted that the revenue for the first quarter of 2022 would be between NT$131.2 billion (around $4.7 billion) to NT$141.5 billion (around $5.1 billion), which is an increase of about 2 per cent to 10 per cent over the previous quarter, and an increase of 21 per cent to 31 per cent year-on-year.