Meta global layoffs hits India, top executives among those asked to go

These job cuts were part of the company's so-called "Year of Efficiency," in which Meta is being restructured to cut costs.



The third round of layoffs mostly affected Meta's business departments globally.



Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March that the company will cut 10,000 jobs across two rounds of layoffs in late April and late May.



Meta eliminated 11,000 roles in November last year. In total, about 21,000 people have lost their jobs at the social network across departments.



The tech giant cut around 4,000 of the planned 10,000 positions last month, leaving nearly 6,000 positions potentially on the chopping block.