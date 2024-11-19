Meta to appeal CCI’s anti-trust order on WhatsApp data sharing

After the Competition Commission of India (CCI) directed WhatsApp to not share user data collected on its platform with other Meta products or companies for advertising purposes for a period of five years, the company said that it disagreed with the CCI’s decision and plans to appeal.

The competition watchdog, in its antitrust order related to WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy update, also fined Meta Rs 213.14 crore for allegedly abusing its dominant position.

According to the CCI order, “The 2021 policy update by WhatsApp on a ‘take it-or-leave-it’ basis constitutes an imposition of unfair conditions under the Act, as it compels all users to accept expanded data collection terms and sharing of data within Meta Group without any opt-out.”

In a statement to IANS, a Meta spokesperson said, "The 2021 WhatsApp update did not change the privacy of people’s personal messages and was offered as a choice for users at the time."