All you need to know about Llama 3.1, Meta's brand new AI model

Meta has unveiled its most advanced AI model to date, Llama 3.1, which is now available for free, as an open-source resource.

Announced on Tuesday, 23 July, by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Llama 3.1 is the 'world’s largest and most capable openly available foundation model' per Meta's blogspot.

In an open letter, Zuckerberg emphasised Meta's commitment to open-source development: 'Today we’re taking the next steps towards open source AI becoming the industry standard. We’re releasing Llama 3.1 405B, the first frontier-level open source AI model, as well as new and improved Llama 3.1 70B and 8B models.'

With more than 300 million total downloads of all Llama versions to date, Meta said that it's 'just getting started'.