Meta purged over 18 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Insta in India in Feb

Meta said that it took down over 13.8 million pieces of bad content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.8 million pieces of objectionable content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in February.

In February, Facebook received 18,512 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 9,300 cases.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc, Meta said in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"Of the other 9,212 reports where specialised review was needed, we analysed content as per our policies and took action on 2,970 complaints in total. The remaining 6,242 grievances were reviewed but may not have been actioned," Meta added.