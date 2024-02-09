Facebook Live murder: Fadnavis slammed for "dog under vehicle" remark

Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis was slammed by the opposition in Maharashtra today, 9 February, for his apparently off-the-cuff remark on the killing of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live event.

Replying to a query during a media interaction, Fadnavis—who is also the state's deputy chief minister—termed the opposition’s charges as politically motivated.

“This (Ghosalkar’s killing) is a serious incident, but even if a dog were to come under a vehicle, they (the opposition) will seek the home minister’s resignation,” Fadnavis said.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the remark by Fadnavis, as a senior BJP leader, was irresponsible.

“If this is Fadnavis' reaction, then it is unfortunate,” Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said. “The law and order situation in the state is in a shambles and Fadnavis should resign, owning moral responsibility,” the former minister added.

Ghosalkar was shot dead by Mauris Noronha, a local 'social activist', who also ended his own life during the Facebook Live event in Mumbai on Thursday evening, 8 February.