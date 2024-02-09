Mumbai crime branch launches probe into Borivali murder-suicide

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police has formed two teams to probe into the sensational murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a ‘Facebook live’ by local ‘social activist’ Mauris Noronha, who then allegedly turned the gun on himself, an official said on Friday.

One team headed by an inspector-rank official is investigating the murder of Ghosalkar, while the second team is probing the “accidental” death of Noronha, he said.

The Crime Branch probe will focus on several aspects, including how Noronha got the weapon and who provided it to him, if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, and the questioning of people who were present at the spot when Ghosalkar was fired upon, he said.

Abhishek (40), son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, was also a former corporator. A viral video of the incident, which seemingly occurred at Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening, showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder.