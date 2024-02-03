Maharashtra: Opposition guns for CM Shinde over firing by BJP MLA on Shiv Sena leader

The opposition in Maharashtra on Saturday demanded chief minister Eknath Shinde's resignation after a BJP MLA shot and injured a Shiv Sena leader over a land dispute in Thane district. The BJP and the Shinde-led Sena are ruling partners in the state.

The Congress claimed the incident pointed to a law and order “breakdown” in the state, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) said Shinde was “responsible” for it. NCP president Sharad Pawar termed the incident worrisome, and said there is a limit to the "misuse" of power.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the media that he has ordered a high-level probe into the firing incident, while his peer Ajit Pawar said it was wrong for elected representatives to take the law into their own hands. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan called the shooting “extremely serious and worrisome”.

Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of the BJP opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside a police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Friday night, additional commissioner of police Dattatreya Shinde told the media.

Ulhasnagar falls in the Kalyan parliamentary constituency, currently represented by CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.