Pune varsity prof, 5 students arrested for 'objectionable' play on Hindu deities

Pune Police have arrested five students, as well as the director of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Centre for Performing Arts Dr Praveen Bhole, for staging a play which allegedly made fun of Hindu deities Lord Ram and Sita during a performance at SPPU on Friday.

All the accused are attached to Lalit Kala Kendra of SPPU, where Bhole is the play's director and others are artistes and a writer. The incident took place on Friday evening during a play that led to vociferous protests from BJP students' wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists who stormed the venue.

The ABVP accused the artistes and play director of having used "highly objectionable language" while depicting Lord Ram and his consort Sita, and ABVP Pune city chief Harshwardhan Harpude lodged an FIR at Chaturshringi police station early on Saturday.

Senior police inspector Balaji Pandhre, in-charge of the police station, said, "The play's script with the offensive depiction and dialogues was knowingly approved by director Bhole. The script has depicted issues such as deities smoking, and it is definitely offensive. No action was taken against this objectionable content by Lalit Kala Kendra professors. As many as five students and Prof. Bhole have been arrested," he said.