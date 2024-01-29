Maha OBC minister Bhujbal declares protest against Maratha quota decision

Maharashtra minister and senior OBC (other backward classes) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said protests will be held outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars (collectors) on 1 February against the state government's decision regarding the Maratha quota agitation.

Bhujbal held a meeting at his official residence in Mumbai, attended by OBC legislators, leaders, and others. He said a resolution was passed at this meeting for the cancellation of the draft published by chief minister Eknath Shinde on 26 January, in which the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil were accepted.

"We will gather outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars to protest the current decision of the state government that is taking illegal ways to offer reservation benefits to the Maratha community. We will also hold an Elgar rally from Marathwada to unite OBCs against such decisions," Bhujbal told reporters.

The announcement comes a day after Patil called off his indefinite fast for the Maratha quota after the government accepted his demands, with CM Shinde announcing that until Marathas get reservations, they will be given all the benefits enjoyed by OBCs.

A draft notification was issued by the government recognising all blood relatives of Maratha community members as Kunbis, whose Kunbi caste records have been found, making them eligible to claim the Kunbi (OBC) certificate.