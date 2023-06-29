Politics overshadows governance as Shinde Sarkar completes a year in office

Bitter non-stop wrangling with the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit and intermittent exchanges between the ruling partners have stood out as the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, steered by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, completes a year in office on Friday.

The Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) labelled each other “gaddar” (traitor) after Shinde’s rebellion split their original party last year, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis publicly asserted he had exacted “revenge” on Thackeray for his “betrayal”.

Though comfortably placed to form the government after the 2019 Assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and BJP ended their decades-long ties over the CM’s post. Thackeray then allied with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to become the CM until Shinde toppled his cart.