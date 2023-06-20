Narendra Modi is the setting sun, says Uddhav Thackeray

For 56 straight years, the Shiv Sena, established by Bal Thackeray, held its Foundation Day celebrations at the iconic Shanmukhananda Hall, which was always packed out and spilled over with Shiv Sainiks eager to hear Thackeray set the annual goals for his supporters every year on June 19. He usually skirted political issues which were reserved for the other big annual party event — its Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

But now with the split in Bal Thackeray's party, one faction known as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) party and the other as simply Shiv Sena but referred for distinguishing it from the former as Shinde’s Shiv Sena, there were doubts about the continuity of this tradition.

After splitting the party in June last year, post the foundation day celebrations, the two factions had slugged it out over their first show of strength on Dussehra day in October 2022. After several attempts by the Eknath Shinde—Devendra Fadnavis government to deny Uddhav Thackeray the use of Shivaji Park, a public property, the former chief minister won the battle in the Bombay High Court, on the grounds of maintaining a half-century-old tradition, and Shinde had to reluctantly move his own show to the Bandra Reclamation grounds.