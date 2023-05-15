Sanjay Raut alleges Shinde govt pressurising him to abandon Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that the Nashik police have registered a suo moto case against him under pressure from Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and state home minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Sena leader also said that Fadnavis has failed to maintain law and order in the state; he is instead busy politicking.

Raut at his press conference on Monday openly said that the Shinde–Fadnavis duo want him to quit the Shiv Sena and abandon Uddhav Thackeray. They are, therefore, running a vicious campaign to harass him so that he quits the party and deserts Thackeray.

He also stressed that while many prominent leaders in India have raised the point that the Shinde government is illegal, the government has pounced only on him.