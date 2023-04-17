Deaths at Maha event: Politics prevailed over people, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday blamed the Maharashtra government for the death of 11 people due to sunstroke after attending an award function and claimed politics prevailed over the convenience of people.



The 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event in Navi Mumbai on Sunday turned tragic with the death of at least 11 people due to sunstroke as the function, attended by lakhs, was held in an open ground in Kharghar area of Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai.



The function was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who conferred the award on spiritual leader and social reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.