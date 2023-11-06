Maharashtra Diary: Marathas, Pawar plays, and treacherous waters

"We have eaten out of the same plate throughout our lives and that is why I am worried you are being set up."

That was the very emotional appeal from Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule to her older cousin Ajit Pawar, who broke away from his uncle and Supriya’s father Sharad Pawar's party in July this year to join hands with the BJP-led Eknath Shinde government.

However, with Shinde's government grappling with a plethora of problems, the Ajit Pawar group suddenly finds itself between the devil and the deep, dark sea on the Maratha quota issue. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is receiving much flak over his inability to tackle the reservation issue, and the government is also facing the looming (likely) disqualification of Shinde — who Fadnavis said would be sent to the Vidhan Sabha to enable him (himself?) to continue as chief minister.

So where does Ajit Pawar fit into all this? Rather like a naa ghar ka, naa ghat ka interloper — in a purgatorial limbo, apparently. Hence cousin Supriya’s concern.

