Now, all-parties Maratha MLAs stage roadblock outside Mantralaya for quotas

In what is said to be an unprecedented development, around two dozen Maratha MLAs cutting across party lines staged a roadblock outside Mantralaya in a high-security zone to press for quotas to the community, on Thursday, 2 November.

This is the third consecutive day of protests by the all-party legislators -- from the ruling MahaYuti and Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi -- to press for the reservation demands and express solidarity with Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil who is on a rigorous hunger strike for the ninth day on Thursday.

The legislators raised slogans of ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha’ and ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai’, gathered outside the state government headquarters at Nariman Point and squatted on the road briefly halting the morning traffic.

Later, they were detained and whisked off in vans by the Mumbai Police to the Azad Maidan police chowky, with no reports of any untoward incidents.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar reiterated the MVA demand for summoning a Special Legislature Session to discuss the issue in detail and finalise the Maratha quotas.