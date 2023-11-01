Nation

Maratha quota agitation: Internet to be shut down in most parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The service suspension comes in response to the three-day violence in Maharashtra on the heels of activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike

Representative image of a Maratha rally (photo: Getty Images)
PTI

Both mobile and broadband internet services will be suspended for 48 hours in most parts of central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district from Wednesday evening to stop the spread of rumours amid the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, an official said here.

The shutdown will be enforced from 6 pm on Wednesday to 6 pm on Friday, 3 November, he said.

The action was being taken following orders from additional chief secretary (home) Sujata Saunik, he said, and will be applicable to the talukas of Gangapur, Vaijapur, Khultabad, Phulambri, Sillod, Kannad, Paithan, Soegaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar except Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

To maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumors, internet services provided through dongles, broadband, wireline internet, and fibre internet will be suspended for a period of 48 hours, the official said.

Violence broke out in many parts of Maharashtra in the last three days after activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike in support of the demand for reservations for the Maratha community.

