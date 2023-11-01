Maratha quota agitation: Internet to be shut down in most parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Both mobile and broadband internet services will be suspended for 48 hours in most parts of central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district from Wednesday evening to stop the spread of rumours amid the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, an official said here.

The shutdown will be enforced from 6 pm on Wednesday to 6 pm on Friday, 3 November, he said.

The action was being taken following orders from additional chief secretary (home) Sujata Saunik, he said, and will be applicable to the talukas of Gangapur, Vaijapur, Khultabad, Phulambri, Sillod, Kannad, Paithan, Soegaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar except Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.