Maratha agitation not likely to subside soon

No government in Maharashtra is going to find it easy to resolve the Maratha reservation problem. There is but just a single solution to the fractious issue that has troubled every single government belonging to every political party in the state – a Constitutional amendment by the Centre that raises the cap on reservations. But there might also be another - a caste census that establishes the population of each community and then doling out reservations proportionately.

The current dispensation is bitterly opposed to the latter but has shown no inclination to amend the Constitution for this either. Because, in both cases, the upper castes will be outnumbered by the others and probably the central government will end up with more than just three OBC officers who might then control more than just a quarter of the resources in the country.

So where does that leave the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra? It is between a rock and a very hard place because: 1) its association with the BJP makes the Marathas, already inimical to the RSS and Brahmins, suspicious of the government and 2) after Devendra Fadnavis's footwork during the previous agitation where, as chief minister, he offered them various sops that were struck down as unconstitutional, they have lost faith in the BJP.