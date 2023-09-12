Jalna and beyond: There's no winning on Maratha reservation

Who is Sambhaji Bhide? Why is he advocating for the Shinde–Fadnavis government in Maharashtra?

This right-wing ideologue has been known for many controversial statements in the past. He has also been accused by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar and others of trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and the Dalits at Bhima–Koregaon, near Pune, in 2017. The Dalits had then gathered there to commemorate 200 years of their victory in the Anglo-Maratha wars over the Peshwas.

The Peshwas were prime ministers to the Chhatrapati kings. But they were Brahmins, not Marathas, and their discrimination against the lower castes has always been a point of resentment for the Dalits in particular.

Bhima Koregaon was representative of a three-way divide in Maharashtrian society, engineered by the BJP and fuelled by Bhide and his cohort.

Indeed, Bhide has been claiming to be Narendra Modi’s guru now for years.