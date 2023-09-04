BJP has hands full as Maratha reservation issue explodes again

Things seem to have come full circle for Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, over the Maratha reservation issue.

With the Other Backward Classes (OBC) issue close to resolution, Marathas were bound to get restless about a quota in jobs and educational institutions that they have been agitating about since 2016, when Fadnavis was chief minister. He seemed to resolve the problem by passing a Socially and Economically Backward Classes act (SEBC) that offered 16 per cent reservation.

But as always happens with the BJP, no thought was given to Constitutional provisions, and the act was bound to have been struck down by the Supreme Court. When the apex court decision finally came in 2021, Fadnavis and the BJP were not beyond going to town demanding the resignation of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government for failing to protect the interests of the Marathas as his government had.