Maratha quota activists burn tyres to protest Jalna lathi charge, two held

Some Maratha community members burned tyres in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday to protest against the recent police lathi charge on quota protesters in Jalna, following which two persons were detained, an official said.

The 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protest was held on a service road adjoining the Solapur-Pune highway in the afternoon, he said.

The issue of Maratha reservations regained centre stage last week after the police staged a baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village of Jalna district. The police said protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift an activist on hunger strike to hospital.