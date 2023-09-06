Maratha quota activists burn tyres to protest Jalna lathi charge, two held
This 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protest was held on a service road on the Solapur-Pune highway in the afternoon, an official said
Some Maratha community members burned tyres in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday to protest against the recent police lathi charge on quota protesters in Jalna, following which two persons were detained, an official said.
The 'rasta roko' (road blockade) protest was held on a service road adjoining the Solapur-Pune highway in the afternoon, he said.
The issue of Maratha reservations regained centre stage last week after the police staged a baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village of Jalna district. The police said protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift an activist on hunger strike to hospital.
Ever since the incident, the state has been witnessing protests by the Maratha community, demanding reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.
"Today, some pro-Maratha quota protesters gathered on a service road at the old Pune naka (toll plaza) on the Solapur-Pune highway in the afternoon and burned tyres to protest the Jalna incident and to highlight their quota demand," a police official said.
A police team rushed to the spot and removed the burning tyres, after which the road was reopened for vehicular movement, he said, adding that two persons were detained for inquiry in connection with the incident.
Another group of Maratha community members held a demonstration on Solapur-Barshi road, while a protest march was taken out at Karmala in the district to press for the reservation demand, he said.