Ambedkar meets protestors, backs Maratha quotas agitation

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar, along with senior leaders, on Tuesday called on Maratha Kranti Morcha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil who is currently on a hunger strike since August 29.

Accompanied by Prof. Dhairyavardhan Pundkar, Prof. Kisan Chavan, Ashok Hinge-Patil, Savita Munde, Amit Bhuigal and others, Ambedkar went to the tent where Jarange-Patil is carrying on the protest and expressed his support to their cause at the Antaravli-Sarati village this afternoon.

On seeing Jarange-Patil’s frail condition, the VBA chief appealed to him to take care of his health to carry forward the agitation successfully ahead.