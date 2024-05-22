Meta fails to detect AI-created fake ads inciting religious violence

Meta — the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — approved an experimental series of AI-manipulated political advertisements during India’s ongoing Lok Sabha election that spread disinformation and incited religious violence, says a report shared exclusively with the Guardian UK.

According to the report, all the adverts were created as part of an experiment "based upon real hate speech and disinformation prevalent in India, underscoring the capacity of social media platforms to amplify existing harmful narratives”.

Facebook approved adverts containing known slurs toward Muslims in India, such as “let’s burn this vermin” and “Hindu blood is spilling, these invaders must be burned”, as well as Hindu supremacist language and disinformation about political leaders.

Another approved advert called for the execution of an opposition leader who Hindu supremacists falsely claimed wanted to “erase Hindus from India”, next to a picture of a Pakistan flag.

The adverts were created as a test case and submitted to Meta’s ad library — the database of all ads on Facebook and Instagram — by India Civil Watch International (ICWI) and Ekō, a corporate accountability organisation, to test Meta’s mechanisms for detecting and blocking political content that could prove inflammatory or harmful during India’s six-week election.

However, the adverts were submitted midway through voting, which began in April and will continue in phases until 1 June. The election will decide if prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist BJP government will return to power for a third term.